Agent: Kuyt keen on Inter switch

Kuyt has made more than 200 appearances for the Reds - scoring 51 goals - but is believed to be ready to wave goodbye to Anfield and join the European Cup holders at the San Siro.

Roy Hodgson has reportedly informed Inter that Kuyt is currently not for sale, but Kuyt’s agent paints a different picture.

Representitve Rob Jansen claims that the two clubs are talking, but are yet to reach a decision over the deal, with Kuyt keen to see a deal forced through before the end of the month.

“The difference between demand and offer is important. My client told Liverpool he no longer wanted to be involved as this is something that regards his career and life," he said.

“It doesn’t mean he wants to leave at all cost, but when a club like Inter comes along its normal to look into the situation further."

Kuyt is not expected to feature for Liverpool in their Europa League play-off second leg against Trabzonspor on Thursday.

By Tom Eastwood

