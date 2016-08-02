Agent: Napoli president happy with Higuain sale

Gonzalo Higuain's agent and brother insists Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is glad to have sold the Argentine forward.

The 28-year-old has suffered significant backlash from Napoli fans after joining Juventus last week.

However, his representative and sibling, Nicolas Higuain, believes De Laurentiis is happy with the €90million he received for the player.

"Aurelio De Laurentiis said Gonzalo is a great actor," he told Sportitalia. "I think instead the president of Napoli is.

"I think the president of Napoli was very happy to have received €90m from Juventus."

And the agent continued to defend Higuain, stating he has made the right move for his career.

"For Gonzalo, Juve is a challenge, because there is now the chance to fight for the Scudetto and the Champions League," he said.

"Every person in this game defends their own interests."