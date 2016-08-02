Agent: Napoli president happy with Higuain sale
After seeing his brother receive criticism for his move to Juventus, Gonzalo Higuain's agent has claimed Napoli are happy with the move.
Gonzalo Higuain's agent and brother insists Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is glad to have sold the Argentine forward.
The 28-year-old has suffered significant backlash from Napoli fans after joining Juventus last week.
However, his representative and sibling, Nicolas Higuain, believes De Laurentiis is happy with the €90million he received for the player.
"Aurelio De Laurentiis said Gonzalo is a great actor," he told Sportitalia. "I think instead the president of Napoli is.
"I think the president of Napoli was very happy to have received €90m from Juventus."
And the agent continued to defend Higuain, stating he has made the right move for his career.
"For Gonzalo, Juve is a challenge, because there is now the chance to fight for the Scudetto and the Champions League," he said.
"Every person in this game defends their own interests."
