Agent: No United move for Kagawa

The News of the World had recently suggested that Old Trafford supremo Sir Alex Ferguson was monitoring the Japanese international with a view to launching a £15 million bid.

But Thomas Kroth has rejected the claims, insisting he has no knowledge of any interest in his client from the Red Devils.

“I have not heard from Manchester United during the January transfer window to be honest. I have had no contact from them,” he told Sport.co.uk.

“He has a contract until 2013, and there has been no formal contact regarding a move.”

Kagawa has been a revelation at Dortmund since moving from Cerezo Osaka last summer, scoring eight goals in 17 league appearances.

The 21-year-old has been tipped as the long-term successor to Paul Scholes, who recently turned 36.

It is thought that United officials have travelled to Qatar to watch Kagawa feature for his country in the AFC Asian Cup this month.

By Joe Whitbread