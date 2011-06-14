Agent: Ozil going nowhere

The German arrived at the Bernabeu from Werder Bremen last summer for a reported €15 million, and has since become one of Los Blancos' key players.

The Old Trafford outfit are thought to be seeking a replacement for recently-retired star Paul Scholes, and Ozil was reported to be on their list of targets.

But the 22-year-old's agent has said the player is not looking to leave Madrid.

"We thank Manchester United for their interest, but Ozil is fine in Madrid and has no intention of leaving," agent Reza Fazeli stated.

United had originally been linked with a move for the Gelsenkirchen-born midfielder before he sealed his move to Spain.