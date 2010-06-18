Agent: Pellegrini poised to take Anfield reins

Talk of who might take over at Anfield has been sparse since Rafa Benitez left the club, with only former-player Kenny Dalglish and Fulham’s Roy Hodgson put in the picture so far.

But now it has emerged that Pellegrini may be leading the way for the top job on Merseyside according to Marco Piccioli, the Chilean’s advisor.

"We are evaluating the move and will soon have a new meeting to better establish the details of this deal," he said.

Pellegrini has been out of work since being sacked at the Bernabeu at the end of the season following a trophyless campaign.

Despite finishing in the league with a club record 96 points it was not enough to overhaul Barcelona at the top of the table.

The La Liga failure coupled with a premature Champions League exit at the hands of Lyon in the round of 16 spelled an early departure for Pellegrini himself after just one year in charge of the Spanish giants.

The 56-year-old holds vast amounts of experience - predominantly in South America - but his most prominent work arrived at Villarreal where he spent five successful years.

Consistent high finishes in La Liga – including the club’s highest ever finish – coupled with Champions League competition saw Pellegrini earn his move to take over the reins at Madrid.

Reports emerged on Thursday that the Chilean was on the shortlist for the Anfield post, and Piccioli’s words have now confirmed that Liverpool see Pellegrini as the man to turn around fortunes at the club.

By Joe Brewin

