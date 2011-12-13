Agent: QPR offered Pavlyuchenko chance
By Nick Moore
QPR have been offered the chance to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Roman Pavlyuchenko, according to his agent.
Pavlyuchenko has made just two substitute appearances this season following the arrival of Emmanuel Adebayor, and has been linked with a move away from White Hart Lane in January.
Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow are willing to take the 29-year-old back to his homeland, but manager Harry Redknapp has previously insisted that he will only be able to leave should a replacement be secured.
Oleg Artemov, the player's agent, claims the player has been offered the chance to move to the West London side, but is yet to make a decision regarding his future.
"This is true that Tottenham have turned to QPR," Artemov told sovsport.ru.
"I know about it. The club has a right to do so as they have a contract with Roman.
"Before talking about it - if Roman wants to be a QPR player or not - we have to consider every detail. Roman hasn't thought about it yet."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.