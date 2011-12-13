Agent: QPR offered Pavlyuchenko chance

Pavlyuchenko has made just two substitute appearances this season following the arrival of Emmanuel Adebayor, and has been linked with a move away from White Hart Lane in January.

Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow are willing to take the 29-year-old back to his homeland, but manager Harry Redknapp has previously insisted that he will only be able to leave should a replacement be secured.

Oleg Artemov, the player's agent, claims the player has been offered the chance to move to the West London side, but is yet to make a decision regarding his future.

"This is true that Tottenham have turned to QPR," Artemov told sovsport.ru.

"I know about it. The club has a right to do so as they have a contract with Roman.

"Before talking about it - if Roman wants to be a QPR player or not - we have to consider every detail. Roman hasn't thought about it yet."



ByBen McAleer