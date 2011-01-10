Agent: Real keen to bag Bale

Following a string of scintillating displays for Spurs this season, it was reported that many of Europe’s top clubs were monitoring the 21-year old, who has contributed 11 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for Harry Redknapp's side this season.

The former Southampton star’s stand-out performance came in Tottenham’s 4-3 loss to Inter Milan at the San Siro where he grabbed a second half hat-trick, and agent Peppino Tirri confirmed that Bale has attracted much interest in Italy.

Speaking to ilsussidiario.net he said: "I confirm the interest of Juventus for Bale, the Bianconeri are trying to bring him to Italy but not in January, in June.

"AC Milan and Inter Milan have shown interest in the Welsh player, partly because he would like to play in Italy in the near future. There are high chances that it can happen."

Redknapp has previously stated that he would not entertain the idea of selling Bale as the White Hart Lane outfit look to push on for glory in both the Premier League and Champions League.

While Peppino admits that any deals from Serie A sides would only be done in the summer, he revealed that only one team would succeed in luring the mercurial winger away sooner.

"Real Madrid are seriously trying," he said. "[Jose] Mourinho has his eye on him and the Spanish club would be the only one who can take Bale in January."

By Vithushan Ehantharajah