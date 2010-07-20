Agent: Remy has heart set on Liverpool

The French club are prepared to sell their prized asset for a fee of around £12.5 million and are waiting on a formal response from the Anfield outfit.

West Ham have already tabled a bid of £15 million. However, Nice president Gilberto Stellado has rejected the Hammers' offer to pay the fee in four installments, and instead is hoping to do a deal with Roy Hodgson's side in the next few days.

“Liverpool are passing up a huge opportunity if they decide not to go with Remy," Fredric Guerra told Goal.com UK.

“Nothing has been settled yet but I know that Liverpool are having a meeting about transfers and we expect something this week.

“The boy is pure gold and I am not saying that because I am his agent. He has great pace and that is something Liverpool need in attack. Their first Europa League game is on July 29 and you have to ask yourself that if Fernando Torres does not play, whom do they have in attack?"

Guerra feels Remy has the potential to blossom in England and follow in the footsteps of compatriots Nicolas Anelka and Thierry Henry in being a huge success in the Premier League.

“Remy will get goals in England, that is certain. Potentially, he is a better, stronger player than Nicolas Anelka or Thierry Henry," he said.

"He is ideally suited for the English game and while he is determined to go to the Premier League, his heart is set on playing for Liverpool.”

By Saad Noor

