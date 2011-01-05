Agent: Sanchez can become next Ronaldo

Sanchez's representitive Fernando Felicevich added that, despite reported interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, his client will not be leaving the Zebrette until the summer at the earliest.

"For the moment, there is no chance of a move during January, but we shall see what happens in six months," he said.

"Manchester United are in the running, but they are not the only English club that wants him. There are also offers from Italy and Spain.

"In six months time, we could see him elsewhere, but at the moment it is difficult to say where he will end up.

"Alexis is a young player with a big future. He has a lot of talent and if he continues like this, he can reach the same levels as Cristiano Ronaldo."

Twenty-two-year-old Sanchez caught the eye of a string of scouts during his appearances in the World Cup in South Africa last summer.

Eventual world champions Spain even felt the need to give two of their defenders the job of man-marking him during the sides' group stage clash.

Sanchez has scored 10 times in his 80 league appearances for Udinese, whilst also impressing during loan spells at Colo-Colo and River Plate respectively.

Sir Alex Ferguson is not expected to add to his squad in January but will be looking to bring new faces to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The Red Devils already have several attacking midfielders, including Antonio Valencia, Nani and Gabriel Obertan, among their ranks.

By Elliott Binks