Agent: Vidic to remain with Man United

The Serbia international missed the second half of last season with a knee injury after being stretchered off in the Champions League defeat to Basel in December.

Reports have linked the 30-year-old with a possible switch to Italy and Spain, with Juventus, Napoli and Real Madrid all thought to be interested in his services.

However, Vidic’s agent Silvano Martina stated that the United captain will not be leaving the club this summer.

"At this moment there is no negotiation to transfer Vidic," Martina told TMW.

"The boy is recovering from a bad injury and thinks about getting back in perfect shape.

"He will remain at Manchester United."