Aguero and Silva train with Manchester City after Wembley injuries

Sergio Aguero and David Silva have handed Manchester City a fitness boost ahead of Thursday's derby against United at the Etihad Stadium.

The influential attacking duo were substituted during Sunday's sapping 2-1 extra-time loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, prompting fears over their availability for a crunch clash with Jose Mourinho's men.

But Omnisport understands Aguero and Silva were involved in a recovery session with the rest of Pep Guardiola's squad on Monday – an encouraging sign that two of the Catalan's key players could still play a part in a match that is likely to have a huge say in the battle to for Champions League qualification.

City are a point and a place better off than United in fourth with six matches remaining after their rivals eased to a 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday.

Dust yourselves down, Blues... it's derby week! April 24, 2017

Silva was substituted during the first half at Wembley, having been on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Arsenal defender Gabriel, and team-mate Yaya Toure told reporters the Spain playmaker was suffering from a sore hamstring.

Aguero scored his 30th goal of the season to open the scoring after the hour but taking a knee to the back from Laurent Koscielny eventually caught up with him. At his post-match news conference, Guardiola said the Argentina star was "dead" when he made way for Fabian Delph during extra time.

Fernandinho also limped off to prompt an enforced double change in the 99th minute - Alexis Sanchez netted Arsenal's winner 86 seconds later – but the midfielder is confident he will be back for the derby.

"I believe I can recover very well by Thursday and should be 100 per cent for the game," said the Brazil international, whose compatriot Gabriel Jesus could enjoy his first action since suffering a broken metatarsal in February when United visit.

"Now we must raise our heads. We have a very important derby on Thursday and our aim now is to finish in a position that will get us to the Champions League.

"It's a decisive game, they are behind us by one point and they won their game on Sunday."

Fernandinho's midfield colleague Toure feels the race for a top-four spot will go down to the wire.

"It is going to be difficult, it's very tight," he said. "United are doing well, Arsenal are going to get confidence from this win.

"Liverpool, they lost [to Crystal Palace] but it's not finished yet. This league is going to be very, very tough and very, very close."

Toure impressed as he completed 120 minutes at Wembley and played down the prospect of fatigue affecting their performance against United.

"It's okay, we're used to it," he added. "It's like you – you go to your job every day. Sometimes you are tired and you finish early, sometimes you finish very late and you have to go in again.

"It is the same for us and we are used to that."