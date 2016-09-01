Aguero appeals misconduct charge

Manchester City have contested Sergio Aguero's Football Association (FA) misconduct charge, opening up the possibility he could feature in the Manchester derby.

Aguero was charged with violent conduct for elbowing Winston Reid during City's 3-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League last weekend.

Referee Andre Marriner did not include the incident in his match report, but he was punished retrospectively and is in danger of missing the clash with Manchester United on September 10.

City and their striker were handed an extension to appeal the decision, and the FA confirmed to Omnisport that they have opted to do so, meaning a three-man independent regulatory panel must rule on Aguero's case - a hearing that could take place as early as Friday.

If found guilty Aguero could face a three-match ban for the incident, with City hoping the ruling goes in their favour and he will be available to play at Old Trafford.

Aguero has scored three goals in as many Premier League outings for Pep Guardiola's side this term.