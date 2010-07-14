Aguero keen to team up with Torres again

Aguero, who played with Anfield icon Torres for a season at the Vicente Calderon, has been linked with a money-spinning move to several top European sides - including Manchester United and Inter Milan - after earning a reputation as one of the world's hottest prospects.

Atletico already appear to be resigned to losing 'Kun', as he is affectionately known in Madrid, revealing that their star man can go for the right price.

"If an offer comes in from the right club and Atletico feels it is the right price, then a deal can be done," Aguero said in the Daily Star.

"Chelsea is of interest to me as they are one of the most powerful teams in European football."

And the future son-in-law of Diego Maradona stated that his interest in joining Carlo Ancelotti's side is not fuelled solely by money.

The Argentine, who has scored 54 league goals for Atletico, wants to triumph on the biggest stage and ply his trade each week in the company of some of the game's greatest talents - maybe even Liverpool's current No.9.

"As a player you need to look after your future financially but the truth is most top European clubs would offer me top packages," he added. "What I need to consider is where I can win things and I know for sure I can win things at Chelsea.

"You look at their players and you are excited about any future you may have there. It's not just [Didier] Drogba - it's [Frank] Lampard, [John] Terry, [Nicolas] Anelka, [Michael] Essien, and maybe even Fernando Torres."

Anfield darling Torres continues to be linked with a move away from Liverpool following the Reds' dismal 2009/10 campaign and the subsequent departure of manager Rafael Benitez to Inter Milan.

The Spanish international injured his groin during the World Cup final win over the Netherlands on Sunday, and Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson has revealed he is not sure when he will get to speak to Torres, with Spain having progressed so far in the tournament.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have tightened the purse strings in recent years as they strive to become self-sufficient after years of lavish spending on players in Roman Abramovich's early years as owner.

However, with the Blues aiming to refresh their squad with younger talent to ensure they continue to challenge for Europe's top honours - in particular the Champions League - the Russian may be tempted to dip into his deep pockets once again for one of, if not both, Torres and Aguero.

