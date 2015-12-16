Aguero resumes Manchester City training ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has resumed squad training ahead of the Premier League match against Arsenal on Monday.

The Argentina international picked up a heel injury in City's 3-1 win over Southampton on November 28 and has been out of action since then.

Aguero has missed matches against Hull, Stoke City, Borussia Monchengladbach and Swansea City, but he is now one step closer to making his return.

"Sergio Aguero has handed City a major boost ahead of Monday's crucial top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal," a statement on the club's official website read.

"On Wednesday morning, he returned to normal training with the full squad ahead of one of the most important matches for the Blues so far this campaign.

"Provided there is no reaction, Manuel Pellegrini will hope to have Aguero available for the trip to the Emirates Stadium."

Aguero has been a key figure for City this season, scoring seven goals in 10 Premier League appearances and setting up one more.