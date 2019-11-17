Aguero to start alongside Messi as Argentina face Uruguay

Sergio Aguero will start alongside Lionel Messi as Argentina face Uruguay in a friendly in Tel Aviv on Monday.

The Manchester City striker will return to the Albiceleste side as manager Lionel Scaloni gets his final look at his team before the start of World Cup qualifying next year.

Aguero, who sat out Friday’s victory over Brazil in Saudi Arabia, and Barcelona playmaker Messi are the only players Scaloni has confirmed will definitely play.

They could play in a front three with Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez or Paul Dybala of Juventus but Scaloni will wait before making the rest of his selection.

Speaking at a press conference reported by TyC Sports, Scaloni said: “Let’s wait a little longer. Some players are tired after the game against Brazil, which is normal for the game we had, but nobody has problems.

“We will take half a day more because I would like to take a fresh team.”

Scaloni does not want to stray too far from his preferred side but recognises the game is a good opportunity to experiment.

He said: “Beyond that is not ideal to try but as we consider it is the last before the qualifiers we can dare to try some players in an important game.”

The game is likely to see Messi come up against his Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez.

Scaloni said: “We are going to play against a side that is one of the best in the world.

“They have a mix of youth and experience at the top level, and we know how dangerous they are.”