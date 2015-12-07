Aguero the top Prem player in FFT’s Best 100

The Argentine talisman’s 26 league goals secured him the Golden Boot last term, even if his club eventually finished eight points behind champions Chelsea.

And despite struggling with injury, Aguero has still started 2015/16 by scoring seven goals in 10 league appearances; five of them coming in one match.

FFT100 No.9: The striker long established as the Premier League's finest

The former Atletico Madrid marksman is number nine on the FFT100 for 2015, higher than any other Premier League player. Arsenal’s Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez is ranked 11th after helping secure the FA Cup for his club and Copa America success for his country, with Gunners team-mate Mesut Ozil back up 24 places on last year’s list to 48th after an unprecedented run of assists this term.

Four Manchester City men make up the Premier League’s top 10; Kevin De Bruyne the highest new entry on the list having starred in the Bundesliga last season and begun life back in England with nine goals in 18 appearances.

David de Gea is Manchester United's sole inclusion in the top 10 Premier League players while Chelsea's Diego Costa, FFT's leading man in the English top flight and 7th best in the world just a year ago, slips to 10th among the Premier League contingent and is 44th overall, a dramatic drop of 37 places from 2014.

