Ahmedov claims Arsenal interest

The 23-year-old Uzbekistan international was named his country’s Player of the Year in 2009, and has reportedly attracted the interest of a number of European sides following his standout displays at this year’s AFC Asian Cup.

Ahmedov now says that Emirates Stadium supremo Arsene Wenger is monitoring his progress, and believes that if a move to the Gunners was to materialise it would be seen as a success for Uzbek football as a whole.

“It is true that Arsenal are interested in me. Now I am watched by the English team’s scouts. They are watching me in every game,” Ahmedov told RIA Novosti.

“If I move to Arsenal, it will be a success not only for me, but for the whole Uzbek football.”

The Uzbek, who is currently on loan from Pakhtakor Tashkent, has bagged six goals in 38 international appearances since his debut in 2007.

