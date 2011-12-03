Ajax hammer Excelsior to end home woes

The Belgian international opened the scoring after 11 minutes after a brilliant pass from Christian Eriksen and headed his second seven minutes before the interval, moments after a straight red card for Samuel Scheimann.

Darren Maatsen pulled one back for Excelsior on the stroke of half-time but a converted penalty from Miralem Sulejmani and a goal from Nicolas Lodeiro sealed Ajax's first home win since August 26.

Groningen and NEC Nijmegen drew 3-3 on Saturday after Uruguayan David Texeira's hat-trick had given Groningen the lead three times.

Nijmegen substitute Melvin Platje scored two similar, well-taken goals in the final seven minutes - including an equaliser in injury-time - to salvage a point.

In other action Roda JC Kerkrade beat Graafschap Doetinchem 2-1 and ADO Den Haag brushed aside NAC Breda 3-0.