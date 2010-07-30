Ajax sign El Hamdaoui from Alkmaar

The striker, who spent the past three years at AZ Alkmaar, has moved for 5 million euros, according to media reports.

Rotterdam-born El Hamdaoui was top scorer in the Dutch league in 2008/09 with 23 goals.

He started his career at Excelsior Rotterdam before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2005. But he failed to start a game for Spurs and left for Willem II Tilburg.

El Hamdaoui's goals helped AZ win the Dutch title in 2009.

