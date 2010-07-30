Ajax sign El Hamdaoui from Alkmaar
By app
ROTTERDAM - Morocco international Mounir El Hamdaoui has signed a four-year deal with Ajax Amsterdam, the Dutch league club said on Friday.
The striker, who spent the past three years at AZ Alkmaar, has moved for 5 million euros, according to media reports.
Rotterdam-born El Hamdaoui was top scorer in the Dutch league in 2008/09 with 23 goals.
He started his career at Excelsior Rotterdam before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2005. But he failed to start a game for Spurs and left for Willem II Tilburg.
El Hamdaoui's goals helped AZ win the Dutch title in 2009.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.