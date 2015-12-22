Ake prefers Watford stay over Chelsea return

Watford defender Nathan Ake said he is enjoying his loan spell at the club and is not eyeing an early return to Chelsea.

Ake joined Watford on a season-long loan deal from the Premier League champions and he has established himself at left-back under manager Quique Sanchez Flores.

The 20-year-old scored the opener as Watford stunned Liverpool 3-0 on Sunday to climb up to seventh in the table courtesy of four consecutive wins.

And Ake said he does not think interim Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink will look to recall him in January.

"I don't think because the manager has changed everyone who is out on loan is suddenly going to come back and play. It is down to yourself to develop and play well," he said.

"If you do that than if you go back next season [to Chelsea] you must perform. I just try and play my game and improve. That’s the most important thing.

"I had a good relationship with [Jose] Mourinho so it was a bit of a shock to hear he’d left. But we can’t do anything about, you just have to get on with things."

Watford will be looking to win five successive league games when they face Chelsea on Boxing Day.

However, Ake will be unavailable for the match as Premier League rules dictate a loan player cannot play against his parent club.

"I think Chelsea are favourites to win the match," the Dutchman said. "They are still a top team. We will be the underdog and we will need to play well.

"Teams are taking us seriously now because we are doing really well. But we can't get too far ahead of ourselves. That is important."