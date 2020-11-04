Akpeyi: We have to make up for Pirates loss

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has urged his side to put everything they have into their next DStv Premiership clash against TS Galaxy.

Amakhosi suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to rivals Orlando Pirates in the semi-final first leg of the MTN8 competition over the weekend.

They will be hoping to bounce back when they welcome new boys TS Galaxy to the FNB Stadium in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday evening.

‘Currently, we put ourselves on the back foot and it is very important now that every single one of us realises where we are going wrong and we are trying to work on that,’ Akpeyi told the media.

‘We know that all we need to do is put everything that we have into the next game to make sure we make up for the loss against Pirates because at the moment in time, the earlier we start getting the points, the earlier for us to be on the run with the title.

‘Every game matters, it is not about the league or the cup game because even the cup game is more important because winning the trophy is very close.

‘But it is just important for us to make sure in every game we do better than the previous game and that wasn’t the case with the Pirates game but we hope that the game against Galaxy, we (can) come up a bit better.’