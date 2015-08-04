Akpom, Ojo and Solanke on the move

Chuba Akpom, Dominic Solanke and Sheyi Ojo have respectively headed out from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool on loan as they look for first-team action.

Strikers Akpom and Solanke have been loaned to Hull City and Vitesse for the season, while Ojo has moved to Wolves, but only after penning a new long-term contract at Anfield.

Arsene Wenger had previously claimed Akpom would not leave the Emirates Stadium after seeing him score a hat-trick during the Barclays Asia Trophy, but he joins fellow Arsenal youngster Isaac Hayden at the KC Stadium for 2015-16.

Akpom has also spent time on loan at Brentford, Coventry City and Nottingham Forest, but is without a senior goal to his name in competitive action.

Solanke made his Chelsea debut in last season's UEFA Champions League and boasts prolific records at youth level for club and country.

He joins four other Stamford Bridge prodigies at Vitesse as the clubs continue to forge close links.