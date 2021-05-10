Al Ahly's record signing confirms Sundowns offer

Al Ahly club record signing Hussein El Shahat has confirmed that he received an offer to join DStv Premiership giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 28-year-old joined the Red Eagles from United Arab Emirates (UAE) giants Al Ain for a record signing of $5 million (R80 million) back in 2018.

El Shahat has since bagged a total of 19 goals and assisted a further 18 from 89 appearances across all competitions, while winning two Egyptian Premier League titles, Caf Champions League trophy, Egyptian Super Cup and the Egyptian Cup at Ahly.

Following his impressive form at Ahly, the Egyptian international also confirmed that he has received offers from Zamalek as well as offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

'I am continuing with Al-Ahly Club, but if the club decides to dispense with me, I will leave,' El Shahat told MBC Egypt News.

'I want to stay at Ahly. Zamalek, of course, is a big club and has all the respect. I have an offer from Sundowns, as well as offers from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but I will not reveal the names [of those clubs].

'I am focused on my work, and I was relieved of pressure from my heart, and I have a lot to offer to the club in the coming period,' he concluded.

Over the course of his career, El Shahat has bagged 50 goals and created 50 assists from 202 appearances playing for the likes of El Sharkia Dokhan, Masr El Makasa, Al-Ain FC and Al Ahly.