'Al-Hilal a bit like Real Madrid' – Mitrovic has 'no nostalgia' for England after Saudi switch
The former Fulham striker says he is happy with his choice after moving from the Premier League to the Pro League in August
Former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has insisted he has 'no nostalgia' for the Premier League after swapping Craven Cottage for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League in August.
Mitrovic spent six seasons at Fulham and made one appearance this term before agreeing a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia late in the summer window for a fee of around £40 million.
"When I received the offer from Al-Hilal, I talked about it with my family," the Serbian striker, who is reported to be earning around £400,000 per week, told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Turning it down was impossible."
And he added: "I have no nostalgia for England, I played many years there."
Mitrovic also sees his move as an upgrade from his time at Fulham, which saw him score 111 goals in 206 appearances but included three seasons in the Championship with the west London outfit.
"I’m happy to have finally arrived at a top club," he said. "Al-Hilal is a bit like Real Madrid in Europe."
Mitrovic scored a hat-trick against Al-Ittihad on September 1st and has netted five in four matches for Al-Hilal already.
The 29-year-old has been joined at the club by a number of stars previously based in Europe, including Neymar, Malcom, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Yassine Bounou and Sergej Milinkovic Savic.
More Saudi Pro League stories
Former Lionesseses midfielder Jill Scott has criticised Jordan Henderson's move to Saudi Arabia, saying she would not be welcome to watch a match out there.
Henderson's former Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah was also the subject of a huge offer from the Saudi Pro League and although the Egyptian ended up staying at Anfield, the Saudis have insisted they will keep pushing for his signature.
Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Rodri has called for 'strong action' to stop the exodus of Europe's elite players to the Saudi Pro League over the next few years.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
