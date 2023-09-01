Liverpool offered world-record £200m from Saudi Pro League for Mohamed Salah: report

Liverpool have been told by Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad that they're prepared to pay a world-record £200 million for Mohamed Salah.

Saudi paper Okaz claimed earlier today that a move had been agreed, with Arriyadiyah claiming that Salah is seriously considering moving to the Saudi Pro League. Al Riyadiah says that he could earn over £150m from two years playing in the Middle East.

Liverpool have rebuffed a £150m transfer bid apparently though, with manager Jurgen Klopp recently brushing off the rumours.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp doesn't want to sell Mohamed Salah (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sky Sports now says that the Saudi Pro League is prepared to offer £200m to bring Salah over – which could well be enough to tempt the Reds.

The Mail claims that Liverpool have begun looking for replacements – and with a world-record fee to spend, the club could rebuild substantially, should they decide to press ahead with the deal.

The move would just about beat Neymar's £198m move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. The Brazilian has also moved to Saudi Arabia this summer, ending his time in Ligue 1.

Liverpool are poised to sign Ryan Gravenberch today but would likely re-enter the market for another forward in the case of selling Salah.

Neymar cost around £198m when he signed for Paris Saint-Germain (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

A couple of months before signing his last Liverpool contract, the prolific goalscorer exclusively told FourFourTwo that "it's not all about the money", suggesting the day he leaves Liverpool will be really sad.

“This club means a lot to me – I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and it’s like a family here,” Salah told FFT.

