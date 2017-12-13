Al Jazira stun Real Madrid to take half-time lead in Club World Cup
Real Madrid trail 1-0 at half-time in their Club World Cup semi-final against Al Jazira.
Al Jazira could be on course for a monumental upset after taking a shock 1-0 lead over Real Madrid in the Club World Cup semi-finals.
Goalkeeper Ali Khaseif was predictably kept busy in the early stages and was equal to everything Madrid threw at him, producing a string of spectacular saves to keep the scoreline goalless.
Madrid had two goals disallowed - one for a push by Cristiano Ronaldo and the second for offside against Karim Benzema, a decision arrived at via VAR.
Al Jazira attacks were rare, but Romarinho fired the Emirati outfit in front with a composed finish four minutes from half-time to leave Madrid facing the prospect of a humiliating defeat.
18 - Real Madrid attempted 18 shots against Al Jazira, more than in any other first half of a game under Zinédine Zidane (18 vs Roma in CL - all competitions). Fruitless. December 13, 2017
