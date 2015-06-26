Al Merreikh 2 El Eulma 0: Sudanese signal intent

Al Merreikh opened their CAF Champions League campaign with a 2-0 victory over El Eulma on Friday.

The Sudanese outfit are outnumbered three to one by Algerian teams in Group B, but kicked off their bid for a maiden semi-final appearance in impressive fashion.

El Eulma defender Adel Namane inadvertently gave the home side the lead with an own goal after 10 minutes, but they were denied by the woodwork towards the end of the first half.

Bakri Almadina doubled the advantage 12 minutes into the second half, before Namane's day went from bad to worse when he picked up a second booking.

El Eulma had goalkeeper Mohamed Ousserir to thank for keeping the scoreline respectable as they struggled to claw their way back into the game a man down.

Defending champions ES Setif take on USM Alger in the second match in the group on Saturday.