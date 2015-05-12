Alaba: Bayern will win 4-0

Left-back David Alaba claims Bayern Munich will defeat Barcelona 4-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie.

Bayern must overturn a 3-0 deficit at Allianz Arena on Tuesday if they are to progress to next month's Champions League final in Berlin.

Advancing to the decider also requires the Bundesliga champions to arrest a four-match losing streak in all competitions following defeats to Augsburg, Barca, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.

But Alaba, who will miss the return leg due to a knee injury, knows how Tuesday's contest will end.

"We'll win 4-0 and I hope I'm fit to play the final in Berlin," the Austria international was quoted as saying by AS and Marca.

Bayern team-mate Medhi Benatia added: "It won't be easy, but whoever doesn’t believe would be better off staying at home.

"We've got a great team and we can score a bucket load at home. We've proven it."