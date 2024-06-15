Alan Hansen: Emotional messages sent to seriously ill Liverpool legend by Graeme Souness, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer

Alan Hansen is 'seriously ill' in hospital and former colleagues, team-mates and opponents of the Liverpool and Scotland defender turned pundit have sent their thoughts and prayers to the 69-year-old former centre-back.

Hansen, who broke into the game with Partick Thistle, is extremely well-known and beloved for his long spells playing for Liverpool and serving as an analyst on Match of the Day.

A classy ball-playing centre-back who won numerous trophies at Anfield, Hansen later carved out a reputation as one of the British football’s most intelligent and insightful pundits after he hung up his boots in 1991.

Speaking on BBC’s coverage of Italy's victory over Albania, Gary Lineker said: "It's been a tough week for everyone associated with Match of the Day with the news that Alan Hansen is seriously ill in hospital – shocked us all.

"To use an analogy of Alan's favourite pastime, golf, you might be three down with four to play - but if anyone can come back from it, it's Alan. I have never known a more competitive person in my life. We are all with you big Al."

Alan Shearer added: “We are great friends with Al. We know his character, we know he's a fighter, we know how tough he is – so we are thinking of you big man and we are with you, we are hoping and praying."

Graeme Souness had paid tribute to Hansen on ITV prior to Scotland's 5-1 defeat to Germany in the opening game of the tournament.

A former teammate of Hansen’s for Liverpool and Scotland, Souness said: "I had the pleasure of playing with him, he was an absolute dream for a midfielder.

“He passed the ball at the right weight at the right angle at the right time…ust a super footballer. I believe he was the best footballing centre-half ever.

"You’d have to search a long long way to find anyone who’s got a bad word to say about him, and that takes some doing.

“His chat and banter were top class, and he was a pleasure to be around. He’s in the fight of his life right now, and we should all say a little prayer to him."

