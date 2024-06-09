Liverpool legend Alan Hansen 'seriously ill' in hospital

Alan Hansen is "seriously ill" in hospital, Liverpool have revealed in a statement.

The former Scotland centre-back enjoyed huge success with Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s as a key player in the Reds sides which won eight First Division titles, three European Cups and two FA Cups.

"The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital," Liverpool said in a statement.

"The club is currently in contact with Alan's family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family."

And they added: "We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family's privacy is respected at this time."

Hansen began his career in Scotland with Partick Thistle in 1973 and went on to join Liverpool four years later.

The stylish central defender spent 14 seasons at Anfield, making over 600 appearances for the Anfield club in a hugely successful era.

After announcing his retirement in March 1991, Hansen went on to become a successful and popular pundit, appearing on Match of the Day between 1992 and 2014.

The 68-year-old attended the BBC Sports Personality of the Year gala in December 2023.

