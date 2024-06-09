Liverpool legend Alan Hansen 'seriously ill' in hospital

Liverpool say their thoughts are with legendary defender Alan Hansen, who is 'seriously ill in hospital'

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen at a memorial to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster in 2014.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Hansen is "seriously ill" in hospital, Liverpool have revealed in a statement.

The former Scotland centre-back enjoyed huge success with Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s as a key player in the Reds sides which won eight First Division titles, three European Cups and two FA Cups.

