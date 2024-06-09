Liverpool legend Alan Hansen 'seriously ill' in hospital
Liverpool say their thoughts are with legendary defender Alan Hansen, who is 'seriously ill in hospital'
Alan Hansen is "seriously ill" in hospital, Liverpool have revealed in a statement.
The former Scotland centre-back enjoyed huge success with Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s as a key player in the Reds sides which won eight First Division titles, three European Cups and two FA Cups.
"The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital," Liverpool said in a statement.
"The club is currently in contact with Alan's family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family."
And they added: "We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family's privacy is respected at this time."
Hansen began his career in Scotland with Partick Thistle in 1973 and went on to join Liverpool four years later.
The stylish central defender spent 14 seasons at Anfield, making over 600 appearances for the Anfield club in a hugely successful era.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
After announcing his retirement in March 1991, Hansen went on to become a successful and popular pundit, appearing on Match of the Day between 1992 and 2014.
The 68-year-old attended the BBC Sports Personality of the Year gala in December 2023.
More Liverpool stories
Premier League released XI as Manchester United and Liverpool stars feature
Liverpool boss Arne Slot confident of signing €60m Mohamed Salah replacement: report
Manchester United make €60m bid to pip Liverpool and Real Madrid to 'next William Saliba': report
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.