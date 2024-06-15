Kevin Campbell: Everton and Arsenal hero passes away aged 54

By
published

The Everton, Arsenal and England hero suffered a short battle with illness

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell doing television work in November 2023.
Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell doing television work in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Arsenal and Everton hero Kevin Campbell has passed away after a short battle with illness which left him hospitalised for the last few weeks of his life.

Details of the illness are unknown, although both Arsenal and Everton released short statements upon Campbell's hospitalisation.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.