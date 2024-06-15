Kevin Campbell: Everton and Arsenal hero passes away aged 54

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell doing television work in November 2023.

Former Arsenal and Everton hero Kevin Campbell has passed away after a short battle with illness which left him hospitalised for the last few weeks of his life.

Details of the illness are unknown, although both Arsenal and Everton released short statements upon Campbell's hospitalisation.

Campbell's former team-mate Mark Crossley announced the striker's passing on X (formerly Twitter) early on Saturday morning.

VIDEO: How England Plan To Win Euro 2024 - Tactical Preview

Remembering Everton's and Arsenal's icon

Crossley's statement reads: "Life can be so cruel at times Absolutely devastated with news of my ex-Forest team-mate Kevin Campbell’s passing, a true gentleman, a great player, a shining light of a dressing room, fun-loving guy, thoughts are with all his family and friends RIP mate."

Kevin Campbell in action for Arsenal against Manchester United in September 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal confirmed the news soon after, telling fans: "We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness.

"Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Campbell rose through the ranks at Arsenal and was part of the 1991 league winning side. Two seasons later he won both the FA Cup and League Cup in the same season, leading to a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup a year after.

He then enjoyed three fondly-remembered years with Nottingham Forest before returning to England with Everton in 1999, following a year abroad in Turkey.

Campbell made almost 500 appearances in across a fantastic career, scoring 148 goals.

More stories

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.