Alan Stubbs sold Hamilton move to his son Sam

Sam Stubbs says he was convinced to join Hamilton on a season-long loan by his dad Alan.

The Middlesbrough defender has made his own move north 23 years after his father crossed the border to sign for Celtic from Bolton.

And the 20-year-old centre-back has revealed it was the warm words Stubbs senior – who has also managed both Hibernian and St Mirren – had for life in Scotland that persuaded him to give it a go with Brian Rice’s Accies.

He told the Lanarkshire club’s website: “I’m happy to be here, my old man has told me a lot about the Scottish game and how different it is.

“I’m really looking forward to showing everyone what I’m all about.”

Stubbs spent last season on loan at Notts County and Rice is eager to see what he can offer Accies.

He said: “I’m glad to have Sam on board, he’s a big lad and has great ability. I’m looking forward to getting him on the pitch to see what he can do for us.

“He’s a defender and that’s an area we’re looking to strengthen and I’m certain Sam will do that.”