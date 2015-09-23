Alba out of Barcelona's trip to Celta
A neck injury will prevent Jordi Alba from taking part in Barcelona's La Liga match at Celta Vigo, with Douglas coming into the squad.
Barcelona will be without Jordi Alba for their La Liga match at Celta Vigo on Wednesday.
The club confirmed the Spain left-back is suffering from neck pain and will sit out the game, where Luis Enrique's defending champions will aim to chalk up a fifth consecutive Liga win this term.
Alba will be replaced in Barcelona's travelling party by Douglas, who is himself returning from a spell on the sidelines.
The Brazilian has not featured this term after sustaining a hamstring injury during a pre-season friendly against Chelsea in July.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.