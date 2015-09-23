Alba out of Barcelona's trip to Celta

Barcelona will be without Jordi Alba for their La Liga match at Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

The club confirmed the Spain left-back is suffering from neck pain and will sit out the game, where Luis Enrique's defending champions will aim to chalk up a fifth consecutive Liga win this term.

Alba will be replaced in Barcelona's travelling party by Douglas, who is himself returning from a spell on the sidelines.

The Brazilian has not featured this term after sustaining a hamstring injury during a pre-season friendly against Chelsea in July.