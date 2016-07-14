Albania boss De Biasi: England could be great with me

Albania boss Gianni De Biasi has said he is the right man to take up the vacant role with England.

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce remains the favourite to succeed Roy Hodgson, who resigned after the Euro 2016 defeat to Iceland, and talks with the 61-year-old have been held this week.

Fellow candidate Steve Bruce has insisted that Hodgson's replacement should be English, even if the Hull City boss himself is unsuccessful.

But De Biasi, who took Albania to their first major tournament at Euro 2016, believes he could restore England's pre-eminence on the international stage.

"I'm honoured that my name could be linked with the English national team," he told The Sun.

"The football players have talent and feature qualities which need to be rediscovered in an appropriate way.

"Working as a manager for England would be a big opportunity which you cannot decline.

"I'm convinced, and I'm saying this with a lot of humility, that we could obtain great results together."

De Biasi, who has spent the majority of his coaching career in Italy, took charge of Albania in 2011 after being sacked by Udinese.

He secured a 1-0 win over eventual tournament winners Portugal in Euro 2016 qualification, before Albania were knocked out during the group stage.