Alberto Moreno in line for shock move to European giants – report

Liverpool reserve Alberto Moreno has emerged as a shock transfer target for Barcelona, according to Sport.

The former Sevilla left-back has made only two Premier League starts this season, with Andrew Robertson now firmly established as Jurgen Klopp's first choice in his position.

Moreno's contract at Anfield is set to expire this summer and he has long been linked with a return to his native Spain.

Lazio have also been weighing up a move for the 26-year-old in recent weeks, but the latest reports suggest he could be in line for a stunning switch to the Camp Nou.

Sport claim that Barcelona are keen to sign Moreno as a back-up to Jordi Alba, who turned 30 last week.

It would be a remarkable transfer given the Spaniard's struggles in the Premier League, but Barça's board have supposedly identified Moreno as one of their top three transfer targets, alongside Luka Jovic and Matthijs de Ligt.

