Alcacer is fit and available – Favre

Paco Alcacer is fit to return from injury for Borussia Dortmund's trip to RB Leipzig on Saturday, head coach Lucien Favre said.

Alcacer, 25, came off in the first half of Dortmund's last competitive match – a win over Borussia Monchengladbach on December 21.

In a boost for the Bundesliga leaders, Alcacer is available for their first game back from the mid-season break.

"His injury against Gladbach was a strain. It took some time, that's clear, but now he's fit and he is able to play," Favre told a news conference.

"Of course he didn't participate in every training session and he didn't play a game for 90 minutes, but he will be there for sure."

Dortmund hold a six-point lead atop the table after just one loss in 17 league games this season.

Alcacer has scored 12 goals in as many league matches this campaign, with just five of those starts.