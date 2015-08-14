Alderweireld expecting tough Stoke test

Toby Alderweireld knows Tottenham are in for a stern examination when Stoke City visit White Hart Lane in the Premier League this weekend.

Both sides lost their opening fixtures of the new campaign 1-0 - Spurs going down courtesy of Kyle Walker's own goal at Manchester United while Stoke were beaten by Philippe Coutinho's stunner at home to Liverpool.

The visitors have strengthened impressively in the transfer window, with club-record £12million signing Xherdan Shaqiri causing a stir at the Britannia Stadium.

"Stoke have made some big signings and they’re a very good team so we'll have to be at our best to beat them, but we're confident in ourselves and our ability to make a difference on the pitch," said Alderweireld, a close-season acquisition from Atletico Madrid.

"Especially at home, we know we are capable of winning games in the Premier League so we'll make sure we do everything we can to take three points on Saturday.

"Last week at Manchester United, we defended well and made sure United only had one shot on goal.

"That's very impressive, especially at Old Trafford, so we can be happy about that, but we have to be confident for the Stoke game now and look to keep a clean sheet.

"Hopefully we'll find the back of the net as well. When we get our chances we have to take them."