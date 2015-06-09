Alderweireld open to Premier League return

Atletico Madrid's Toby Alderweireld is open to a Premier League return, with the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and former loan club Southampton all reportedly interested in securing his services.

Alderweireld impressed during his season-long loan stint at St Mary's Stadium last term.

The versatile Belgium defender will return to parent club Atletico after representing his country in Friday's Euro 2016 qualifier against Wales.

And the 26-year-old wants a speedy resolution to be reached over his future.

"I will go back to Spain next week and we will talk," he told Sky Sports News.

"We will see what happens. I hope a decision will be made quickly, otherwise it will be all summer.

"I don't know if Chelsea are interested but I have read a little bit in the press.

"Let's see what comes up and I will make a decision. We will see what clubs come in."