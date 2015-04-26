Alderweireld reveals he has broken shoulder bone

Southampton defender Toby Alderweireld has revealed he has a broken bone in his shoulder and played through the pain barrier in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Tottenham.

Alderweireld sustained the injury during a 2-1 defeat at Stoke City last weekend, but was determined to be involved as former Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino made his first return to St Mary's Stadium following his close-season switch to Tottenham.

The Belgium international confirmed: "I have a small bone that is broken so normally I couldn't play, but the desire to play was very high.

"I went to a specialist and he said 'Nothing can happen, it's only pain management and how far you can go'.

"So I did everything, I played with a lot of pain but I did my best to play and to help the team."

The draw with sixth-placed Tottenham means Southampton trail Pochettino's men by a place and a point, with four games remaining in the chase to secure Europa League football next season.

Alderweireld, who feared his season was over due to his shoulder injury, added: "Of course we would rather like to have won, but all gates are open.

"Everything is open for European football so we will see.

"We didn't lose so the next couple of weeks will decide whether we finish seventh or fifth or something."