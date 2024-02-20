“I’d love half an hour in that dressing room” – what Sir Alex Ferguson says about the modern Manchester United team, according to his long-time friend

It’s 11 years since Sir Alex Ferguson brought an end to his glorious reign as Manchester United boss – but his long-time friend has revealed that he sometimes wishes he could return to the dressing room.

Ferguson won a remarkable 13 league titles and two Champions League during his 27 years as manager, driving the team on through his force of personality, and a fair few hairdryers.

Manchester United have struggled since he retired in 2013 – they’ve never come within 12 points of the title, and currently languish in eighth place after a disappointing season under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman is the club’s fifth permanent gaffer since Ferguson quit, after David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – Ryan Giggs, Michael Carrick and Ralf Rangnick also had caretaker spells.

Previous legendary boss Sir Matt Busby came out of retirement for a brief interim stint as manager in 1970, having previously managed the club from 1945 to 1969, winning the club’s first European Cup.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferguson, now 82, was never tempted to come out of retirement though, according to his long-serving former kitman Albert Morgan.

“No way,” Morgan told FourFourTwo, “although every now and again, when we’re sat having a cup of tea and we’ve had a s**t performance, he’ll say, ‘I’d f***ing love half an hour in that dressing room’.”

Ferguson has remained a regular at Old Trafford, and cares deeply about events on the pitch, just as he always did. “The club still means a lot to him,” Morgan said. “If I don’t go to a game and watch it on TV, I can guarantee within five minutes of kick-off, my phone is on fire – ‘What the f***ing hell was that? Look at that!’ He’s still so passionate.”

More Sir Alex Ferguson stories

"It touched my heart" – Ex-Manchester United hero Park Ji-Sung on the ‘completely different’ side to Sir Alex Ferguson

Rory McIlroy hits out at 'toxic culture' at beloved Manchester United

"Sir Alex came in so angry": Super-agent reveals 'train crash' meeting with former Manchester United manager