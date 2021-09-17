Alex Iacovitti looks set to return for Ross County’s clash with Hearts
By PA Staff
Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti is set to return for the cinch Premiership clash with Hearts.
The centre-back was a late withdrawal from last weekend’s trip to Celtic Park because of illness.
Defenders Connor Randall (ankle) and Jake Vokins (foot) remain on the sidelines.
Hearts will make a late decision on Michael Smith.
The defender has gone off in his last two matches with a tight leg muscle.
Robbie Neilson has no other injury concerns.
