Alex Iacovitti looks set to return for Ross County’s clash with Hearts

Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti is set to return for the cinch Premiership clash with Hearts.

The centre-back was a late withdrawal from last weekend’s trip to Celtic Park because of illness.

Defenders Connor Randall (ankle) and Jake Vokins (foot) remain on the sidelines.

Hearts will make a late decision on Michael Smith.

The defender has gone off in his last two matches with a tight leg muscle.

Robbie Neilson has no other injury concerns.