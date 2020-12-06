Alex Morgan opens goal account as Tottenham earn first win

Alex Morgan scored her first goal for Tottenham to help them beat Brighton 3-1 for their first win of the Women’s Super League season.

Tottenham opened the scoring when Morgan was fouled on the right-hand side and Kerys Harrop swung the free-kick into the top left-hand corner of the goal to make it 1-0 in the 11th minute.

Brighton levelled from a 33rd-minute penalty after Allana Kennedy’s high foot caught Brighton’s Aileen Whelan. Inessa Kaagman fired powerfully inside the right post to make it 1-1.

In the 63rd minute, Angela Addison took the ball past two Brighton players and the keeper to slot into the bottom right-hand corner and brilliantly restore Spurs’ lead.

Morgan then scored a penalty, awarded for a foul on Ria Percival, to make it 3-1 to Tottenham in their first match under new manager Rehanne Skinner.