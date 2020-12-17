Alex Neil urges Preston to pick themselves up ahead of Bristol City clash

Alex Neil is counting on his squad to bounce back from consecutive losses when they host Bristol City in the Skybet Championship on Friday evening.

Preston enjoyed a three-game unbeaten spell before facing Luton last weekend, where they suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat.

The Lilywhites then slipped to a 2-1 loss at Barnsley on Tuesday night.

With his team now back on home turf, Neil is looking forward to Friday’s clash and is hoping the side can rediscover their form.

“Although we’ve lost the last two games, we’ve lost them in very different manners,” he told the Preston website.

“The Luton game was really unlike us and then I thought the Barnsley game, we had opportunities to win it, but they took their chances and we didn’t.

“Football is always enjoyable when you’re winning. Throughout my career I’ve been fortunate I’ve won more than I’ve lost so it’s been a difficult period, I’m not going to lie. You can’t feel sorry for yourself, you just have to get on with it and focus on the next one.”

Evaluating the threat posed by Bristol City, Neil was quick to single out their experienced striker Chris Martin.

“They are not too dissimilar to last season,” he added.

“Their recruitment has been good, Chris Martin has given them a really good link at the top end and they are dangerous and have goals in their team, that’s something we have to be wary of.”

Bristol City manager Dean Holden is also hoping his team can overcome two successive losses, though he will be hindered by a lengthy injury list.

Centre back Tomas Kalas is troubled by a dead leg and will be subject to a late call, with fellow defender Alfie Mawson sidelined until January with a knee injury.

Nathan Baker is suffering with a torn hamstring, the same injury that is set to keep loan signing Steven Sessegnon out.

Chris Brunt (calf) and Jamie Paterson (hip) are ruled out alongside Liam Walsh (quad), Joe Williams (thigh) and Andy Weimann (ACL).

The situation is worsened by an injury to defender Jay Dasilva, who will require surgery to repair a stress fracture of his tibia, and the suspension of striker Famara Diedhiou, who was shown a red card against Millwall on Tuesday.