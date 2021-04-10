Alexander-Arnold nets late winner for Liverpool against Villa

A late strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold handed Liverpool a come from behind 2-1 win over Aston Villa in their Premier League encounter on Saturday evening.

The home side were pegged back in the first half when Ollie Watkins fired Villa into the lead with 43 minutes gone. Jurgen Klopp’s men though they grabbed the equaliser through Robert Firmino but the Brazilians effort was ruled off by VAR for a tight offsides call.

Liverpool finally grabbed the leveller 12 minutes into the second half as Mohamed Salah ended their long wait for a goal at Anfield from open play in the league.

Klopp’s men pushed for a winner and there pressure finally came through as Alexander-Arnold rifled in a powerful effort from outside the box in the first minute of stoppage time to hand the Reds an important three points.