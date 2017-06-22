Alexis Sanchez becomes Chile's all-time top goalscorer with Germany strike

Alexis Sanchez became Chile's outright all-time top goalscorer with his strike against Germany in the Confederations Cup.

The Arsenal forward netted in the sixth minute in Kazan on Thursday to put his side in front in the Group B encounter.

That took Sanchez on to 38 international goals, moving him past Marcelo Salas, who he had previously sat level with since his last international goal against Venezuela in March.

The match also saw the 28-year-old move on to 112 caps for his country, equalling the record held by goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.