Alexis Sanchez has a Manchester United exit route - as long as he takes a pay cut

Alexis Sanchez is willing to take a pay cut to join Inter, report the Daily Mail.

The Manchester United forward has endured a difficult 19 months at Old Trafford since his transfer from Arsenal at the start of 2018.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to let the Chilean depart before the European transfer window closes on September 2.

And Sanchez appears close to sealing a move to San Siro after agreeing to take a financial hit.

The former Barcelona forward currently earns £500,000 a week, but he is willing to earn less in exchange for more regular first-team football at Inter.

Antonio Conte's side want to sign Sanchez on a 12-month loan with an upfront fee of £4.5m, followed by a second season-long loan spell worth £16.5m.

United would prefer a permanent transfer with Inter paying £22m this summer, although both parties are expected to reach an agreement.

READ MORE

The real 'anti-Guardiola'? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reaping the rewards of Manchester United's counter-attack

Andy Mitten column: How it works inside Manchester United's post-match mixed zone

Jurgen Klopp took a massive gamble in the transfer window – here’s why