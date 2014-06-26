Algeria boss Halilhodzic hits out at critics

The Bosnian came under fire from the Algerian press following their 2-1 defeat to Belgium in their opening match, before the Group H side bounced back to thrash South Korea 4-2.

A draw against Russia in Curitiba on Thursday will be enough for Algeria to progress to the last 16, and Halilhodzic let his feelings known towards his detractors.

"I don't work for the journalists or the critics," Halilhodzic said.

"I'm in the football industry, for decades now. And I am not working for you. If you have criticism, please keep going, I don't have any revenge to take. We cannot satisfy everyone.

"A few moments ago, my director of communication told me that I have three million fans on Facebook. So you see now that some people like Vahid. If you don't that's your problem.

"I am not working for the journalists. You can keep criticising me, I will do my job. I don't like to speak about it and never again do I want to speak about it. It's over now."

A second-place finish behind leaders Belgium would likely hand Algeria a last-16 clash with Germany, who are on track to top Group G.

Despite rumours the Germans and the USA would agree to a draw that would see both sides qualify, Halilhodzic said no result was a given.

"Are you sure they play to get the draw? How do you know that?" Halilhodzic said.

"The Spanish, the English, they didn't defend and now they are all on the beach.

"Modern football is complicated. More complicated that what you are actually thinking.

"I do not know if they will play for the draw.

"I regret a little the elimination of the Ivory Coast who got a few chances to score a second goal.

"They didn't finish the game because some of their players wanted to play individually and they paid for it.

"With the team I've made here, we get a draw only two or three times.

"We win or we lose.