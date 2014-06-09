Algeria defence not a concern for Cadamuro

Despite possessing experienced captain Madjid Bougherra and highly-rated left-back Faouzi Ghoulam, questions have been raised about Algeria's ability at the back.



Bougherra has on occasion found himself criticised for roaming forward too often from central defence, while coach Vahid Halilhodzic has been forced to contend with selection issues due to fitness problems.



Halilhodzic has plenty of attacking flair available to him, but there have been suggestions that Algeria's frailties in defence will be their undoing.



Cadamuro, however, believes people are exaggerated their defensive deficiencies, with the versatile Real Sociedad centre-back insisting there is no "cause for concern".



He told Le Buteur: "Like all my colleagues, I am pleased to be here in Brazil and represent Algeria in the World Cup.



"No, our defence is not cause for concern. It performed against Romania (a 2-1 friendly win last week) we will have more work in training before the start of the World Cup. The two friendlies we have taught us a lot."



Algeria go into their opening World Cup match against Belgium a week on Tuesday following four consecutive wins, including recent friendly victories over Armenia and Romania.



The Toulouse-born defender added: "These two games were more beneficial to all areas of the team. We have addressed several aspects.



"The coach has a better idea (of the squad) and we too will work well to try to improve our cohesion and retain the positive points raised in the last two games."