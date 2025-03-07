'Alisson is going to leave in the summer': Liverpool legend predicts Brazilian goalkeeper will depart Anfield at the end of the season

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson produced another mesmeric display on Wednesday night in the Champions League against PSG, but one club legend believes that it could be one of his final few in a Red shirt.

Making nine saves at the Parc des Princes, Alisson - ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now - proved the difference for Liverpool as they take a 1-0 lead back to Anfield for the second leg of their tie against PSG.

"It was probably the performance of my life," Alisson told TNT Sports. "The manager was telling us how hard it would be to play against PSG, how good they are with the ball and that we would have to be ready to suffer. We knew what was coming."

Liverpool tipped to let Alisson leave in the summer

Alisson performed incredibly against PSG (Image credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite his heroics, Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes that Alisson is set to depart the club in the summer transfer window. Speculation has previously linked the Brazilian goalkeeper with a move away, despite his contract at Anfield still having two years left to run.

In Lawrenson's opinion, however, the fact that Liverpool have already signed Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is set to properly join the club at the start of the 2025/26 season, signals the end of Alisson's time on Merseyside.

The Brazilian has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world in the last five years (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I have this feeling that the reason Liverpool have brought in Giorgi Mamardashvili is because Alisson is going to leave in the summer," Lawrenson told Paddy Power.

"I have a feeling that he’ll want to leave, which will leave Caoimhin Kelleher and Mamardashvili fighting for the number one spot.

“Alisson is now 32 years old, so I think he’ll be looking for one final big payday before he retires. Every team in the world will want Alisson, so if Liverpool can get big money for him, then it works for all parties.”

While Liverpool won't get a figure close to the £67m they spent on signing Alisson in 2018, they'll still want to get a larger fee than the £20m Transfermarkt values him at. At 32 he still has plenty of years left of performing at the top level, as evidenced through his display against PSG.

Mamardashvili is set to arrive at Liverpool in the summer (Image credit: Ivan Terron/Europa Press via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it does seem feasible that Liverpool would let Alisson leave in the summer if they receive the right offer, especially considering Mamardashvili is still only 24, has plenty of potential and they spent £25m on bringing him to Anfield last summer.

Letting Alisson go would present a huge loss regardless, though, with the Brazilian goalkeeper such an important figure.