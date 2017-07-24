'All good!' - Keita and Demme make up after Leipzig spat

Naby Keita has developed a well-earned reputation as a team player and fraternal admiration was once again in the air at RB Leipzig as the in-demand midfielder made friends with Diego Demme after a training bust-up on Monday.

Liverpool have seen a bid of €75million rejected for the Guinea international, who looked to be moving a step closer to the exit door when he and Demme became embroiled in a training-match squabble that left the latter nursing a bruised knee.

Jurgen Klopp's eyes may have lit up as images emerged of Leipzig colleagues chiding Keita for a studs-up tackle on his team-mate.

But it appears all is forgiven, with Leipzig sharing a touching moment of, absolutely in no way whatsoever staged, reconciliation between the pair.

Naby means no harm Diego has a message for fans and a special physiotherapist too! July 24, 2017

"Hello RBL fans," Demme begins. "My knee is looking fine and I'll be back on the pitch in a few days.

"I'm in safe hands here..."

Cue a dramatic camera pan to Dr Keita, who declared Demme's savaged limb to be: "All good!"