'All good!' - Keita and Demme make up after Leipzig spat

RB Leipzig pair Naby Keita and Diego Demme are friends again after the Guinea international caused his team-mate a bruised knee in training.

Naby Keita has developed a well-earned reputation as a team player and fraternal admiration was once again in the air at RB Leipzig as the in-demand midfielder made friends with Diego Demme after a training bust-up on Monday.

Liverpool have seen a bid of €75million rejected for the Guinea international, who looked to be moving a step closer to the exit door when he and Demme became embroiled in a training-match squabble that left the latter nursing a bruised knee.

Jurgen Klopp's eyes may have lit up as images emerged of Leipzig colleagues chiding Keita for a studs-up tackle on his team-mate.

But it appears all is forgiven, with Leipzig sharing a touching moment of, absolutely in no way whatsoever staged, reconciliation between the pair.

"Hello RBL fans," Demme begins. "My knee is looking fine and I'll be back on the pitch in a few days. 

"I'm in safe hands here..."

Cue a dramatic camera pan to Dr Keita, who declared Demme's savaged limb to be: "All good!"